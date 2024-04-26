Notes hotkeys on Zorin OS
UserVivaldi1
Hello all. Forgive if this has been ansered but I'm not seeing it.
Just finally made yet another switch to Linux, on my laptop at least, in Zorin OS core. OMG it's just better. Windows 11 bloat litterly seemingly was all I was doing and I actually kinda liked 11 as much as that's a thing.
Anywho I'm new to Linux as my last attempt was 2001-ish with a Red Hat that didn't go well as IIRC I never even got to a GUI lol. Anywho.02.00 it seems the keyboard command for Copy on Zorin at least is "Ctrl-Shift-C". Fine, but that leads me to my long-winded question. Doing that in Vivaldi creates a Note of the same thing. I thought I could just change the hotkey commands but for whatever reason I'm not finding it? Where, if anywhere, can I change this out in Vivaldi? I use Vivaldi Notes, it's a great feature and I def copy a lot of online text or whatever so I need both.
Thanks for any help ahead of time.
Welcome to the flock you little penguin
Open Settings, type
notein the searchbox, scroll down you 'll see this:
As mentioned by npro, you can navigate to "Keyboard" under the "Shortcuts" section. Here, you can search for the command associated with creating notes (usually named "Note") and assign a new hotkey of your choice by clicking on the current shortcut and pressing the desired key combination. Once you've set the new hotkey, it should override the default one and allow you to use both Copy and Note features without conflicts.
UserVivaldi1