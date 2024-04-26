Hello all. Forgive if this has been ansered but I'm not seeing it.

Just finally made yet another switch to Linux, on my laptop at least, in Zorin OS core. OMG it's just better. Windows 11 bloat litterly seemingly was all I was doing and I actually kinda liked 11 as much as that's a thing.

Anywho I'm new to Linux as my last attempt was 2001-ish with a Red Hat that didn't go well as IIRC I never even got to a GUI lol. Anywho.02.00 it seems the keyboard command for Copy on Zorin at least is "Ctrl-Shift-C". Fine, but that leads me to my long-winded question. Doing that in Vivaldi creates a Note of the same thing. I thought I could just change the hotkey commands but for whatever reason I'm not finding it? Where, if anywhere, can I change this out in Vivaldi? I use Vivaldi Notes, it's a great feature and I def copy a lot of online text or whatever so I need both.

Thanks for any help ahead of time.