I recently upgraded to 6.6.3271.61 (from 6.1) and since then am having major trouble with pinned tabs in my (accordion) tab stacks. Not only do child tabs opened from those pinned tabs become pinned as well (and thus lack the close button, cannot be freely reordered etc.), but in fact any tab with the same domain in the same tab stack becomes pinned as well, even when opened from unpinned tabs further down in the stack, so it's not next to its parent tab anymore.

I've filed bug VB-105548, but the Vivaldi bug reporting system is a black hole, there's no feedback at all.

As it is, the very useful ability to pin a tab as the tab stack leader is not usable at all, I've had to move away from it again.