V 6.7 | Doesn't load any pages
Latest update 6.7.3329.17 doesn't load any pages
Updated to the following but browser no longer loads any pages
Vivaldi 6.7.3329.17 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Revision 70a2f5a16071836018e8cb6c2ca7e835a78e4fa5
OS Windows 10 Version 22H2 (Build 19045.4291)
JavaScript V8 12.4.254.14
Cleared browser cache/cookies, etc. Still not working Rebooted, still not working. Tried to report under Help|Report a problem but still not working. Had to use Google Chrome browser to report this problem.
Problem appears to have something to do with loading extensions. I disabled all extensions and it worked. I started browser again and got a message that it disabled Adobe Acrobat extension. I opened extensions. and it had been turned off. Then I closed and restarted browser and same problem. So I manually disabled all extensions. I then enabled one extension (not the Adobe one) and browser still didn't work, but kept restarting the browser several times with one extension enabled and it finally started working. Re-enabled ALL extensions and now works. I am not sure if it was actually due to one specific extension since they all work now once the browser actually started showing pages again.