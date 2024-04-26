@Chas4 Vivaldi's setting is just a wrapper for the Chromium setting at:

chrome://settings/performance

And it was in Vivaldi several versions ago - just no setting in Vivaldi's UI.

Just a little bit of own research effort will give you tons of articles about it.

https://www.google.com/search?q=chrome+memory+saver

The simple truth is - "nobody" will be able to tell you exactly how the memory saver Automatic mode works - unless you're willing to read the Chromium source code yourself. It uses heuristics to determine when to hibernate a tab, likely depending on your usage and your available system resources.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Heuristic_(computer_science)