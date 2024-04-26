V 6.7 | Memory Saver | How does it work?
Memory Saver question
I and some others wonder how Automatic works for Memory Saver
stardepp Translator Ambassador
@stardepp Tho that has nothing on how Automatic works
stardepp Translator Ambassador
@Chas4 Then read this article carefully and watch the videos too:
@stardepp Still nothing on what I asked about, and I have already seen that video.
Again I and others are wonder how Automatic works for Memory saving not that it is an options but details.
@Chas4 I assume that it hibernates inactive tabs as soon as you switch to another tab.
As you say, there is no specific information in Help or the video, which only tell users how to enable it.
@Chas4 Vivaldi's setting is just a wrapper for the Chromium setting at:
chrome://settings/performance
And it was in Vivaldi several versions ago - just no setting in Vivaldi's UI.
Just a little bit of own research effort will give you tons of articles about it.
https://www.google.com/search?q=chrome+memory+saver
The simple truth is - "nobody" will be able to tell you exactly how the memory saver Automatic mode works - unless you're willing to read the Chromium source code yourself. It uses heuristics to determine when to hibernate a tab, likely depending on your usage and your available system resources.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Heuristic_(computer_science)
@Pathduck Had that on for a few months via that Chrome setting.
Seen 1 person skeptical of using automatic
kirill1996
unloading background tabs is automatic, how does it work in Vivaldi in “automatic” mode?
Not, at intervals, but, exactly the point - “automatically”.
@kirill1996 See the post by @Pathduck above.