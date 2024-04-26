V 6.7 | Bookmark are kind of broken
So, since the last update (6.7.3329.17), my bookmarks are broken
Basically, nicknames don't work, when I edit the name of one it doesn't update
I can still add them and click on them, but that's about it
6.7.3329.21 didn't fix it
Hi,
Welcome to Vivaldi's Forum
Please,
On each report add:
- Vivaldi Version: |
- Since when happens: |
- OS / Version / DE |
Backup your Profile/Bookmarks, (bottom links), then follow below steps.
Start with the Basic Desktop Troubleshooting Steps.
Extras
- Clean Site Data
- Clean Service Workers
vivaldi://serviceworker-internals/
- Reset Flags
vivaldi://flags[If personally enabled]
Also,
Some useful links:
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
Hi thank you for your answer
The issue started when I installed 6.7.3329.17 and carried over when I updated to 6.7.3329.21
I'm on Windows but I have the same issue on Linux
Regarding the issue
It seems to work on a new profile and as it's the same on different OS, it's probably from my settings
I tried disabling the extension and resetting my bookmarks settings (and general ones) but it still wouldn't work
I also tried various things from the trouble shooting, such as clearing the cookies and disabling various things in the options, but still the same
I'm really not sure what I could do now
If you did all the mentioned steps,
You can try to:
- Clean Profile
- Import the Current Bookmarks or exchange the file
- If that is working
- Export from Clean
- Import into Current Profile
@Zalex108
I'm not sure to understand what I have to do
You mean export the bookmarks into an HTML file, export them in a new profile, export those bookmarks and them import them in my main profile?
-
Yes,
I don't know whether you've tested on new bookmarks or importing yours, so, on the process any problem would arise or clean up.
Sorry it took me some time as I was busy
I tried and it didn't work sadly
-
Hi,
Just tested and it works fine here.
Also Sync'd the Nickname change to Android Mobile
V Stable 6.7
W11 22H2
Report it then.