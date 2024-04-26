Hi thank you for your answer

The issue started when I installed 6.7.3329.17 and carried over when I updated to 6.7.3329.21

I'm on Windows but I have the same issue on Linux

Regarding the issue

It seems to work on a new profile and as it's the same on different OS, it's probably from my settings

I tried disabling the extension and resetting my bookmarks settings (and general ones) but it still wouldn't work

I also tried various things from the trouble shooting, such as clearing the cookies and disabling various things in the options, but still the same

I'm really not sure what I could do now