I've been getting crashes on 6.6 for about a few weeks now as well on macOS.

Unlike the previous macOS crashes, these don't hose the entire OS and freeze the UI.

They just quickly close all the browser windows, with no warning or crash report.

On the upside, unlike the prior crashes, it saves the state of the tabs including apparently things like cookies, so when I reopen the browser the tabs and positions are retained along with the site logins.

But very annoying and still may contribute to data corruption regardless.

Currently:

6.6.3271.61 (Stable channel) (x86_64)