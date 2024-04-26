6.7 | spontaneous crashes
Theomyst1ker
Since I updated to version 6.7, Vivaldi has been crashing immediately. When I activate the new sleep mode tab, the crash is relatively immediate. If this new function is deactivated, it takes 1-2 minutes longer.
My solution now is to install the latest version 6.6 again.
I run Vivaldi as the main browser on my Mac Mini m2 with Ventura 13.6.4.
Hi,
Try to clean up the Cache and backup the Profile First.
Then try the Hibernation or Downgrade if you prefer.
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
I've been getting crashes on 6.6 for about a few weeks now as well on macOS.
Unlike the previous macOS crashes, these don't hose the entire OS and freeze the UI.
They just quickly close all the browser windows, with no warning or crash report.
On the upside, unlike the prior crashes, it saves the state of the tabs including apparently things like cookies, so when I reopen the browser the tabs and positions are retained along with the site logins.
But very annoying and still may contribute to data corruption regardless.
Currently:
6.6.3271.61 (Stable channel) (x86_64)
Hi,
The OP refers to 6.7 not before, so either upgrade to continue here or open a new Topic regarding your 6.6 problem.
Take in count, older versions aren't officially supported.
I posted that comment to point out that this issue is not necessarily a 6.7 issue.
It may just be a "late 6.7" issue.
And oftentimes the variables that lead to such events may not occur at the precise time of a version update.
Otherwise those crashes I experienced would have happened every single time I used the browser as soon as I installed the last update. (They didn't, but a recent update certainly was a factor)
It is often a combination of different variables only one of which is the software version.
That said, I will not comment further here.
