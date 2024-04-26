V 6.7 | Broken view multiple web pages
-
6.7.3329.17 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
I have two sides open - one next to the other (split view). If I click on the link in one and select open in a new tab in the background from the menu, then the page placement (split view) disappears.
-
Hi,
Please,
Try to reproduce with V sites or privacy irrelevant ones and make a Gif, Video or Screenshots if possible.
Thanks
-
@Zalex108 The problem is on forum.vivaldi.net too. If I have split view, and in one page open link background or not, and go to this page, and close this page, the split view is close.
2 page - close split view completly
3 page - from split view is removed page, where i open other page (in split view are now 2 page).
-
I've said to use V sites as a site without private info to made the recording.
Images are always easier to understand.