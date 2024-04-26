Address bar auto-complete became
-
For a while now, I've been able to have some degree of control of the address bar by adding some pages to my bookmarks so that if I type the first or a few letters of the address, it will auto-complete for me.
Like pressing only y and it autocompletes YouTube address or f and it completes for facebook.
Today, after an update, suddenly Y completes for Yelp saying its a "direct correspondence", which I never even accessed at all and even if I type you or the whole youtube it still won't autocomplete.
F became Fiverr and most letters don't autocomplete for anything.
I want to return the behavior of my address bar to how it was before or have at least more control of my autocomplete, because this is actually terribly annoying.
-
mib2berlin
@GGCannon
Hi, I guess you have to disable Direct Match and/or Best Result in Settings > Address Bar > Drop-Down Priority List or move it down in the list.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin Thanks, that actually helped.
The update must have messed up my configurations then.
I also reordered everything in a way that gives me more control over the results.