For a while now, I've been able to have some degree of control of the address bar by adding some pages to my bookmarks so that if I type the first or a few letters of the address, it will auto-complete for me.

Like pressing only y and it autocompletes YouTube address or f and it completes for facebook.

Today, after an update, suddenly Y completes for Yelp saying its a "direct correspondence", which I never even accessed at all and even if I type you or the whole youtube it still won't autocomplete.

F became Fiverr and most letters don't autocomplete for anything.

I want to return the behavior of my address bar to how it was before or have at least more control of my autocomplete, because this is actually terribly annoying.