Allow every tab to remember input language individually.
It is very critical for non-english speaking users. It is very annoying when you have to switch input language after switching tabs each time.
mib2berlin
@Hargrim
Hi, this is not possible if I understand correctly.
You have to restart Vivaldi to change the input language.
If you meant the page language, it does not change if you change tabs.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin I meant language to type a text using a keyboard.
This language:
Aaron Translator
@Hargrim As a Simplified Chinese user, we usually install an additional Chinese Input Method software in our operating system, all Chinese Input Methods are able to switch between Chinese/English with one key (usually shift, which can be customized) when typing. Chinese input method is not only available for Vivaldi, it is global (you need to go to the GUI in Linux) and can be used in any application.
@Aaron I googled it, and everything I understood is that method is convenient for glyph-based languages. So I would say no. Thank you, but no. It will be more easy to use other browser which already has the requested function.
Aaron Translator
@Hargrim Actually, I'd say: switching input methods should be solved at the OS level.
@Hargrim
fwiw
Autohotkey Script
#Persistent #IfWinActive, ahk_exe vivaldi.exe SetTitleMatchMode, 2 SetTimer, lang, 500 lang: if(A_TimeIdle > 2000) { IfWinActive, Vivaldi Forum { send, Englishu-mode key } IfWinActive, DuckDuckGo { send, native-lang mode key } return }
@Aaron could you explain it more detailed? Like for an idiot.