Return new tab button to the old place.
More details: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/97191/v-6-7-new-tab-button-removed
@Hargrim In the old place (after the last tab), the button scrolled out of view if many tabs were opened, which is often the case for users who have vertical tabs.
The bug was fixed to prevent this. Bug fixes are not usually reverted.
The feature request should ask for a different solution.
Moving the New Tab, Synced Tabs, and Trash Can to the very top would just create a new problem when users have a full tab bar.
More thought is needed. Maybe Enable Horizontal Scrolling should be Enable Tab Scrolling? Then, the new tab button stops moving down when the tab bar is full, and additional tabs scroll the previous tabs up.
@Pesala but what about the horizontal placement of the tab panel? The button is placed after the last tab in that case and everything ok with it. I'm pretty sure there is a way to implement convenient behavior. For example keep the button after the last tab and place it to the current position just when many tabs are opened.
breadoflife
@Pesala The position wasn't a bug, so it shouldn't have been fixed. It would've made sense to make the button stay visible on the bottom when dealing with a large number of tabs. (I use an army of tabs, and I've never had a problem.) But moving the button permanently to the bottom just adds an extra annoyance and messes with our familiar workflow. At the very least, reverting this change should be added as an option in Settings.
@breadoflife It was a bug, and an old one at that.
- [Tabs] When the tab bar is on the left or right, the new tab button isn’t fixed (VB-17646)
The new tab button scrolled out of sight if the tab bar was full.
breadoflife
@Pesala The bug was that the button could be hidden when the tabs overflowed. Whoever listed it as "the button is not fixed" did not describe the situation carefully, so it's not surprising that it was improperly addressed.
For example, if you have a soup kitchen that keeps running out of food, it doesn't help to describe the situation as "people aren't being fed." Some dumb politician might think, "Oh, it's not doing anything, let's shut it down." Instead, one should say, "There is not enough food to feed all of the people."
+1
I totally hate the new tab button being so low away from the other tabs In the vertical tab bar.
It drives me crazy like 100 times a day!!
atleast give us a place in the options to move it back. Pleaseeeee
noopiscool
you guys have really got to replace the chromium context menus at this point, they clash heavily with vivaldis ui, especially after this update
@noopiscool yes i agree the new context menus are too big even when in compact mode
@noopiscool @Suncup Off-topic here. See v.6.7. How to rollback the context menu font
Please vote for Customize Appearance of Menus and Scrollbars
Sticking the New Tab button at the bottom (of vertical tab bars) is a horrible design. The amount of mouse travel is crazy.
If the previous floating button scrolled out of sight with a full tab bar, I would think limiting its scroll would not be too difficult. I believe limited scroll is a simple css property.
Actually, probably using a gesture for a new tab is better anyway, rather than looking for the button.
@paul1149 as double click on tab bar. But these features work properly not always. They are both glitchy.
@Zalex108 I know what it is. And as I said it's also glitchy. For example sometimes it opens closed tab instead of new one.
Ok,
Missed the word "both".
stardepp Translator Ambassador
There is a much more convenient way: Create a “New tab” mouse gesture.
@Hargrim said in Return new tab button to the old place.:
double click on tab bar.
Wow, that's best of all. Thanks. Will probably be my go-to if it isn't too glitchy.
@stardepp Equally good, IMO, is right-click on any tab, and New Tab is the first command.
With Tabs at the Top, I habitually use the New Tab button, but it is not the most efficient method, because its position changes constantly.
Old habits die hard, but experimenting and reading tips on forums can pay dividends in time saved, and RSI reduced.
stardepp Translator Ambassador
@Pesala Yes, that's true, but I'm a big fan of mouse gestures.