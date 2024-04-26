@Hargrim In the old place (after the last tab), the button scrolled out of view if many tabs were opened, which is often the case for users who have vertical tabs.

The bug was fixed to prevent this. Bug fixes are not usually reverted.

The feature request should ask for a different solution.

Moving the New Tab, Synced Tabs, and Trash Can to the very top would just create a new problem when users have a full tab bar.

More thought is needed. Maybe Enable Horizontal Scrolling should be Enable Tab Scrolling? Then, the new tab button stops moving down when the tab bar is full, and additional tabs scroll the previous tabs up.