Adding Bookmarks or Vivaldi own Popups, General behavior
Maverick3k
Hi,
which Vivaldi Programmer had the Idea, when i add a Bookmark, that there is a Pop-up shown for around 10 (!) Seconds?
Or orher Vivaldi Poupus that are shown above, as well shown for 10secs.
Why is the Statusbar always Hidden, even when i want it to be Always shown? Every time I have to scroll up and down to see it.
Thats all for now.
mib2berlin
@Maverick3k
Hi, the actual 5 seconds are to long for the most user and you can open it again with Edit Bookmark in the menu.
If you like a setting for this create a feature request.
If I set "Show toolbars while scrolling" they never disappear.
Please, always add your Vivaldi, Android version and your device.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/category/136/mobile-feature-requests
mib