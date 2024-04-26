Hi,

which Vivaldi Programmer had the Idea, when i add a Bookmark, that there is a Pop-up shown for around 10 (!) Seconds?

Or orher Vivaldi Poupus that are shown above, as well shown for 10secs.

Why is the Statusbar always Hidden, even when i want it to be Always shown? Every time I have to scroll up and down to see it.

Thats all for now.