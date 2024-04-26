Unsolved Import History from Chromiums
archibaldiys
Import sessions from Chrome browsers
Hello
Is there any way to import sessions not only last open urls in tabs?
Session Buddy can only export last opened url in tabs but not history of this tabs.
ps: also extentions with there settings
Hi,
For History, on a clean Profile before to Test it.
Download SQLiteStudio
Open Chrome's History file and Vivaldi's History
Locate URLs
Delete the branch from Vivaldi
Copy/Paste the branch from Chrome to V
Follow the Extra Steps at bottom to find it, also regarding Extensions.
Also,
Some useful links:
archibaldiys
@Zalex108 thank you for your answer!
This help with tabs history?
Not for History Ctrl + H ?
@archibaldiys You could try copying:
Default\Sessions
From the Chrome profile to your Vivaldi profile.
Delete any files in the Vivaldi dir first - while the browser is closed obviously.
No idea if it works, but that's where Sessions exist.
Note that this is Not Supported and might not work at all.
History database is not related to Sessions.
By the way, the Title of this topic is "Import History..." but you're talking about Sessions. Please be more specific.
@archibaldiys
IDK whether History will be linked to the specific Tabs or just mixed.
@Pathduck
Mentions Sessions, maybe has something to point between the History too.
@Pathduck said in Import History from Chromiums:
You could try copying:
Default\Sessions
From the Chrome profile to your Vivaldi profile.
Yes, I tried to move the sessions folder but vivaldi does not respond to it
-
@Zalex108 is there software that can export the history of navigation inside tabs?
The mentioned,
Copy/Paste the Branch is the only I know.
@Zalex108 i sry what do you mean?
https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/749964
Is the only way I know to "port" the History.
Software to do it automatically?
mib2berlin
@archibaldiys
Hi, I tried to copy the files History and History-Journal from Chrome to a Vivaldi profile and this work.
It include history, typed history and visited pages.
I am not aware of any way to copy/import tabs, tab groups, closed tabs from Chrome to Vivaldi.
Cheers, mib
@Zalex108 Ok, thank you very much!