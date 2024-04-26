@archibaldiys You could try copying:

Default\Sessions

From the Chrome profile to your Vivaldi profile.

Delete any files in the Vivaldi dir first - while the browser is closed obviously.

No idea if it works, but that's where Sessions exist.

Note that this is Not Supported and might not work at all.

History database is not related to Sessions.

By the way, the Title of this topic is "Import History..." but you're talking about Sessions. Please be more specific.