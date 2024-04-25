Hello! I probably should have checked the forum first but was getting a white screen after I updated (wayland, had the ozone flag). To fix this, I deleted the local state file. under ~/.config/vivaldi Vivaldi started! Yay! My default profile is fine, however, I no longer have the option to select profiles.

This isn't a huge deal, all of my other profiles have been sync'd to other Vivaldi accounts - but I noticed the folders/data still remain for my old Vivaldi profiles. Is there anyway to force Vivaldi to recognize them again? If not, again, not a huge deal. Just was curious.

Thanks in advance!