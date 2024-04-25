Restoring Vivaldi Profiles after deleting local state file?
Hello! I probably should have checked the forum first but was getting a white screen after I updated (wayland, had the ozone flag). To fix this, I deleted the local state file. under
~/.config/vivaldiVivaldi started! Yay! My default profile is fine, however, I no longer have the option to select profiles.
This isn't a huge deal, all of my other profiles have been sync'd to other Vivaldi accounts - but I noticed the folders/data still remain for my old Vivaldi profiles. Is there anyway to force Vivaldi to recognize them again? If not, again, not a huge deal. Just was curious.
Thanks in advance!
mib2berlin
@jdills
Hi, I tested this:
Move your profile folders to a save place, I would start with one should be Profile 1.
Create a new profile in Vivaldi, this could be Profile 5 it depends how many profiles you had.
Delete the content of the new profile, copy the content from your backup of Profile 1 to the new profile.
Now open the new profile should show the content of your old Profile 1.
@mib2berlin Thanks! I'll give this a shot
I wanted to edit my reply - but apparently can only do it within an hour.
This worked! Thanks a lot