6.7 | Forced Update
vivaldi updates to the latest version even after unchecking automatic update!
Check at "Task Scheduler"
@cleuton4k Remove task for Vivaldi update in Windows Scheduler.
@Zalex108 As soon as I installed version 6.6, the browser installs version 6.7, I don't have time to look for it in the task scheduler, it's definitely a bug.
mib2berlin
@cleuton4k
I install two older versions on Windows 11 and disable auto update in the installer, they don't update.
You can simply disconnect your network cable or WiFi connection install Vivaldi and then check the sheduler.
I am on Linux at moment but will check again on Windows 11 in a minute.
EDIT: This was standalone installs, it does not work with the regular per user install.
It is not a bug it's a set up.
You may have a previous Task or something else at your System leaving traces after the Uninstall.
If just was put it on top of the older, this is normal behavior.
@Zalex108 said in 6.7 | Forced Update:
It is not a bug
It IS a bug, if a checkbox in the settings doesn't do what it's supposed to do, it's a bug.
If one unchecks the setting and the task is not cleaned/disabled, the code in Vivaldi doesn't do what is supposed to do and must be re-checked by the devs.
Else that setting can be removed for good from the settings page.
We don't know the user's set up and what kind of mess could have in its system.
Try yourself
If happens, then it is