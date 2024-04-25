Subfolders on Favorite Menu Bar
I have a new Mac and can't restore the whole Mac from my backup. Each App has to be installed new.
I've installed Vivaldi but now need a way to transfer my bookmarks FROM MY OLD Macbook Pro Favorite Bookmark menu bar.
Previously, on another Mac, i originally created ONE "favorite" folder on my favorite menu bar. I was able to add ALL my previous bookmarks with many subfolders, keeping things neat and accessible.
I was even able to add new "folders" and add sub folders under them- under the same main folder on the favorite bookmark bar.
Now, when copied and imported using Vivaldi tools, I get several different imports (1) (2) (3) (4), and many entries are FOLDERS with multiple subfolders.
--I can't add my original Vavaldi neat-and-clean favorite folder to my current Vivaldi and keep the same structure
--AND the export and import from my original Mac computer does not duplicate my current Bookmark folder structure
i can't copy ONE FOLDER with subfolders to my favorite menu bar.
And if I create a new folder for the specific type information, I can't add all the subfolders at once...I must open EACH entry and add then INDIVIDUALLY as an active tab.
(I have a very long list- this would be days AND make an unusable favorite menu bar.
Vivaldi prides itself on being so flexible--I have been searching for a week and found nothing to address this.
AND I find NO WAY to actually get to people at Vivaldi for help.
Can someone please help???
Or is there a way to get to VIVALDI HELP with questions not addressed in their numerous "tutorials" so they can help with a question they've not answered?
(I see nothing on adding a folder and submenus to a FAVORITE MENU BAR entry --
or COPYING VIVALDI BOOKMARKS AS CREATED IN VAVALDI ON A DIFFERENT COMPUTER TO VIVALDI A NEW COMPUTER AND KEEPING THE SAME STRUCTURE)
Thanks and fingers crossed!
I presume that you exported your Vivaldi bookmarks on your old Mac to an HTML file.
With a new, fresh installation, your default Bookmarks should consist of a "Speed Dial" folder and a "Bookmarks" folder.
When you copy that HTML file to your new Mac and, using the Bookmarks Manager, import the Bookmarks HTML File, it should create an "Import" directory consisting of Bookmarks and Trash. That Bookmarks folder should contain the entire hierarchy of bookmarks that were shown on the Bookmarks menu on the macOS menu bar of your old Mac. You can select all of the bookmarks and folders that you want to copy and drag them to a point "above" the bookmark folders that are provided in the default install. When you have things the way that you want, you can delete the Import folder.
If all that proves to be too difficult, you can also try going into the Bookmarks Manager and delete ALL of the bookmark folders, including the Import folders. Now, when importing the exported bookmark HTML file to an empty bookmark tree, it will no longer create a Import folder. Instead, it should restore the bookmarks exactly as they were in Vivaldi on your old Mac.
It sounds like you also used the Bookmarks Bar. By default, it will display the entire bookmark tree. If you want the Bookmark Bar to show subfolders of a "favorite" folder, go in Preferences... , go to the Bookmarks section, and select "favorite" from the drop-down under Select Bookmark Bar Folder.
I hope this helps and hope this all makes sense.
OakdaleFTL
@xyzzy said in Subfolders on Favorite Menu Bar:
... you can also try going into the Bookmarks Manager and delete ALL of the bookmark folders, including the Import folders. Now, when importing the exported bookmark HTML file to an empty bookmark tree, it will no longer create a Import folder. Instead, it should restore the bookmarks exactly as they were in Vivaldi on your old Mac.
If that works as you've described, that's the ideal solution! Bravo!