Subfolders on Favorite Menu Bar--

I have a new Mac and can't restore the whole Mac from my backup. Each App has to be installed new.

I've installed Vivaldi but now need a way to transfer my bookmarks FROM MY OLD Macbook Pro Favorite Bookmark menu bar.

Previously, on another Mac, i originally created ONE "favorite" folder on my favorite menu bar. I was able to add ALL my previous bookmarks with many subfolders, keeping things neat and accessible.

I was even able to add new "folders" and add sub folders under them- under the same main folder on the favorite bookmark bar.

Now, when copied and imported using Vivaldi tools, I get several different imports (1) (2) (3) (4), and many entries are FOLDERS with multiple subfolders.

--I can't add my original Vavaldi neat-and-clean favorite folder to my current Vivaldi and keep the same structure

--AND the export and import from my original Mac computer does not duplicate my current Bookmark folder structure

i can't copy ONE FOLDER with subfolders to my favorite menu bar.

And if I create a new folder for the specific type information, I can't add all the subfolders at once...I must open EACH entry and add then INDIVIDUALLY as an active tab.

(I have a very long list- this would be days AND make an unusable favorite menu bar.

Vivaldi prides itself on being so flexible--I have been searching for a week and found nothing to address this.

AND I find NO WAY to actually get to people at Vivaldi for help.

Can someone please help???

Or is there a way to get to VIVALDI HELP with questions not addressed in their numerous "tutorials" so they can help with a question they've not answered?

(I see nothing on adding a folder and submenus to a FAVORITE MENU BAR entry --

or COPYING VIVALDI BOOKMARKS AS CREATED IN VAVALDI ON A DIFFERENT COMPUTER TO VIVALDI A NEW COMPUTER AND KEEPING THE SAME STRUCTURE)

Thanks and fingers crossed!