6.7 | Can't copy URL in address bar now.
-
snowcreative
Another weird thing with the latest update. I can no longer copy a long URL from the address field! The URL is turned into something clickable, and you can click on just a part of the URL (slashes delineate clickable parts of the URL). So, for a URL that is longer than the address field, you can't just click inside the URL and then select all and copy it. For shorter URLs, you can click to the right of the URL to enter the address field without triggering a new page load.
________________________-
Update: It seems the URL clicking feature can be triggered by holding down the command key, but I wasn't doing that. When I quit the browser and come back, the URL field behaves normally and I can click inside the field to select the URL. So Vivaldi somehow thought the command key was engaged, even though it wasn't, when I noticed the problem above.
-
mib2berlin
@snowcreative
Hi, command key is macOS?
Maybe a moderator can move the thread if it is so.
On other OS you can use F8 to focus the address field and select.
Search for focus in the Vivaldi settings search field, there should be all shortcuts listed.
Click to select work for me on Windows 11 and Linux.
-
snowcreative
@mib2berlin said in 6.7 | Can't copy URL in address bar now.:
Hi, command key is macOS?
Yes, Mac. Ctrl key for Windows.
F8 works on Mac (while holding down the "fn" key), too, but I'm used to just clicking in the field.
I'll see if this happens again. If not, it's a one-time unexplained glitch.
-
@snowcreative I created a Quick Command so that I could copy the URL with a button placed to the left of the URL — it is something I do frequently, and much quicker with a custom button. I edited my theme to choose a suitable button.
This is the Command Chain
- Focus Address Field
- Delay 10
- Copy
- Delay 10
- Focus Page