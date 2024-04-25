Another weird thing with the latest update. I can no longer copy a long URL from the address field! The URL is turned into something clickable, and you can click on just a part of the URL (slashes delineate clickable parts of the URL). So, for a URL that is longer than the address field, you can't just click inside the URL and then select all and copy it. For shorter URLs, you can click to the right of the URL to enter the address field without triggering a new page load.

Update: It seems the URL clicking feature can be triggered by holding down the command key, but I wasn't doing that. When I quit the browser and come back, the URL field behaves normally and I can click inside the field to select the URL. So Vivaldi somehow thought the command key was engaged, even though it wasn't, when I noticed the problem above.