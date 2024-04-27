V 6.7 | Fails to Launch in Dual Screen
Vivaldi Does Not Start Properly After Todays Update to 6.7.3329.17
This is not a big problem, more of a minor annoyance.
Now most times when I click on the quick start icon for Vivaldi in the panel, the browser begins to start but then immediately closes. The little progress wheel spins around for a bit and then stops.
If I then re-click on the panel icon immediately, Vivaldi will start normally.
Vivaldi 6.7.3329.17 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)
Revision 70a2f5a16071836018e8cb6c2ca7e835a78e4fa5
OS: Linux Mint 20 Ulyana
Base: Ubuntu 20.04 focal
System: Kernel: 5.4.0-177-generic x86_64 bits
Desktop: Cinnamon 4.6.7
CPU: Intel Core i7-3770K
RAM: 16 Gb
Graphics: GeForce GTX 1060 6GB
mib2berlin
@d_canard
Hi, we have some user report start issues on Linux, this is one a bit different: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/97184/v-6-7-vivaldi-crash-on-startup
Iirc there was another thread about issues with Wayland.
No problems here on Opensuse, Plasma 6, XServer.
Cheers, mib
mib2berlin
@janrif
I guess the Windows task bar icon of Vivaldi is meant.
Hi guys I saw the same bug with Chromium, for wayland users if you set the ozone platform vivaldi wont start
launch via terminal with ozone platform specified
vivaldi --ozone-platform=wayland
then go to chrome://flags and put ozone platform back to default
There is a bar along the bottom, top or side of the screen (depending upon where you choose to place it). On one side it has icons for short cuts to launch applications--quick launch icons because only one click is required to launch the referenced application. On the the other side of the bar there are icons for system items, in my case HPLIP, Bluetooth, Update Manager, Printers, Network Manager, Sound, and Time and Date. The bar is commonly referred to as the panel, I believe, and if you right click on it, it self-identifies as Panel.
This, however, is all moot now, because I can no longer replicate the behaviour today, despite being plagued with it all yesterday morning: yesterday I would launch Vivaldi, and it would immediately shut down; I would immediately relaunch it, and it behaved properly; I would wait for some time after closing Vivaldi, and the minor problem was back. Today, Vivaldi is its normally well behaved self.
Ruarí Vivaldi Team
@Ruarí said in V 6.7 | Fails on Each First Launch:
Also try https://vivaldi.com/blog/desktop/extra-6-7-fixes-vivaldi-browser-snapshot-3329-19/
The minor problem occurred only once today. I cannot make it happen. Strange.
Well ... it happened three times in a row this morning, one right after the other. So I think the "each first launch" theory is wrong.
And I think I can make it happen whenever I want now or, conversely, not make it happen.
I have a dual monitor setup, Vivaldi launches in the secondary monitor. If I am impatient and move the mouse over into the secondary monitor before Vivaldi is fully launched, it will shut down.
This seems particularly true, if I launch Vivaldi immediately after a quick succession of boot and immediate login when system things are still busy loading and Vivaldi is competing for resources. Later in the day, when the system has been up for a while, the problem does not occur much, if at all.
The dual monitor thing may be a red herring, though. I suppose I could test things by having Vivaldi launch in the primary monitor or by removing the secondary monitor temporarily and being impatient with the mouse. But I don't have time for this at the moment.
Anyway, if I wait a nanosecond or two for Vivaldi to fully start before moving the mouse, the problem, if it can be called such (minor annoyance might be a better description), does not seem to happen.
@d_canard said in V 6.7 | Fails to Launch in Dial Screen:
Well ... it happened three times in a row this morning, one right after the other. So I think the "each first launch" theory is wrong.
V 6.7 | Fails to Launch in Dual Screen
