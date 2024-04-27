@janrif said in V 6.7 | Fails on Each First Launch:

@d_canard said in V 6.7 | Fails on Each First Launch: Now most times when I click on the quick start icon for Vivaldi in the panel, By Quick Start icon are you referring to shortcut? What panel? the browser begins to start but then immediately closes. The little progress wheel spins around for a bit and then stops. If I then re-click on the panel icon immediately, Vivaldi will start normally. If I could figure out what you mean by panel icon, I'd try iy here, too. ???? TIA

There is a bar along the bottom, top or side of the screen (depending upon where you choose to place it). On one side it has icons for short cuts to launch applications--quick launch icons because only one click is required to launch the referenced application. On the the other side of the bar there are icons for system items, in my case HPLIP, Bluetooth, Update Manager, Printers, Network Manager, Sound, and Time and Date. The bar is commonly referred to as the panel, I believe, and if you right click on it, it self-identifies as Panel.

This, however, is all moot now, because I can no longer replicate the behaviour today, despite being plagued with it all yesterday morning: yesterday I would launch Vivaldi, and it would immediately shut down; I would immediately relaunch it, and it behaved properly; I would wait for some time after closing Vivaldi, and the minor problem was back. Today, Vivaldi is its normally well behaved self.