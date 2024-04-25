Download window only opens in sidebar
Every download I do pops up in the sidebar and not the dropdown menu.
I have the Downloads icon in my taskbar at the top, I removed it from the sidebar, I have also unchecked the automatically open downloads option.
When I click the download icon in the taskbar, it also opens the sidebar.
I cannot get the downloads to open the taskbar dropdown menu.
Any advice?
Hi,
Check where that icon comes from when editing.
Panel
Address Bar | This is the right one
mib2berlin
@jwnovak
Hi, I have the icon in the status bar, there it open but not if I add it to the address bar.
This could be a bug.
@Zalex108 Thank you. This fixed it. I feel sheepish now lol
I saw download icon = download icon, but this makes sense.
mib2berlin
@jwnovak
I feel the same now.