Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
I have configured the browser so that the pinned tabs cannot be closed. However, after the last update, the pinned tabs, when placed as Stack tabs, are closing, which did not happen before this update.
@jjhk3000 See https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/749634
_bug hunter · Volunteer helper · Sopranos tester
Known old dragon lady: Gwen aka Dr. Gwen Agon aka GwenDragon
Linux Debian 12 KDE X11 / Windows 11 Pro
Intel i5-7400 / NVidia GT 710
Looks like your connection to Vivaldi Forum was lost, please wait while we try to reconnect.