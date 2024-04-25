Remove audio button on tab
ShalokShalom
Did I oversee this, or is there currently no option, to remove the audio/mute button on the tabs?
They are blocking the access to the pinned tabs, I sometimes mute the tab, instead of activating it.
@ShalokShalom A better solution is the change the width of pinned tabs if they are playing audio.
Vote for Change Pinned Tab Size for Mutable Tabs
Would that solve your problem?
ShalokShalom
I do love the proposal, and no, this would not solve my issue.
@ShalokShalom but that would solve your issue, just not in an acceptable way to you, maybe (making the tab larger being required)