Vivaldi can no longer read advertisements on Arte.tv
Since yesterday, Vivaldi can no longer play Arte videos that begin with an advertisement. The page remains black with a small white circle going round in the middle.
I have of course deactivated all tracker and advertising blocking but the problem persists.
I tried on Edge to see if the problem was with the site. Edge plays the ad and then switches to video without issue.
Has anyone else encountered this problem and found a solution in Vivaldi?
@marc-dufournet Which URL of video?
mib2berlin
@marc-dufournet
Hi, I try to reproduce it but cant find any video with ads, can you link one or post the title?
It may depends on the location, please add this too.
I can test with my VPN on most locations worldwide.
Cheers, mib
stardepp Translator Ambassador
@marc-dufournet Arte does not broadcast any advertising.
stardepp Translator Ambassador
@marc-dufournet Works for me with Adblocker and I'm in Germany. I can watch without any problems.
Hi @mib2berlin,
This is the link to the video : https://www.arte.tv/fr/videos/111018-000-A/kant-et-l-experience-de-la-liberte/
Thanks for your help
@marc-dufournet And when was the ad?
I do not see any (watching from Germany).
//edit: Ah, i get 30 sec of ad about Normandie at start with Chromium 124.
And with Vivaldi if Blocker set to Tracker.
@DoctorG Yes, this is the right advertisement. But I can't see it on Vivaldi. Only a black screen.
@marc-dufournet Perhaps you have extensions causing this.
Try Guest Profile and tell if that works.
mib2berlin
@marc-dufournet
Hi, I can see the ad with disabled Vivaldi ad blocker and yes, test guest window.
marc.dufournet
@DoctorG
I only have this screen in guest mode.
With disabled Vivaldi ad blocker and guest window.