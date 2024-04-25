V 6.7 | I tried the new Export Passwords but I have concerns
Hi.
I did a test and first it does not ask me for any kind of confirmation, either by user password or at least a warning window.
Secondly, the file is exported in plain text, there is no encryption, which can be a security risk.
Lastly the browser crashes when exporting.
@FinderEx If you are logged in your Linux, the password database is unlocked by GNOME/KDE keyring management.
The logins export never had a encryption, not implemented in Chromium core.
No crash on 6.7.3329.17 Debian 12 KDE with export of logins.
mib2berlin
@FinderEx
Hi, there is a warning in the settings:
I test this with 6.7 and Vivaldi does not crash on Opensuse Linux.
Please wait a bit if another user can reproduce this on a different Linux distribution.
Please, always add your Vivaldi and OS version.
@DoctorG I didn't know that great, thanks for clarification.
@mib2berlin Hello.
Ok, I see the warning on the setting page.
But there is not any warning if you go
Menu > File > Export > Export Passwords...goes straight to save file window.
mib2berlin
@FinderEx
The Vivaldi team could create a popup but I hate these on Windows with passion.
- Are you sure?
- Really?
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin If users do not want to read warning they also do not read confirmation popup. They would feel nagged by bad UI design.
@FinderEx said in V 6.7 | I tried the new Export Passwords but I have concerns:
Lastly the browser crashes when exporting.
I can confirm that the browser crashes upon exporting. Debian 12/64.
Also, Vivaldi can't reimport parts of its own exported passwords, specifically all imap passwords. Import was designed/implemented in Iceland and export in Singapore?
@vt4711 said in V 6.7 | I tried the new Export Passwords but I have concerns:
Also, Vivaldi can't reimport parts of its own exported passwords, specifically all imap passwords.
Known issue
