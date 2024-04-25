Solved V 6.7 | Error Reading 'panelExtensions' + vendor-bundle.js
I'm having an error at launch. 🧺
I've faced it since a couple of Snapshots so didn't search too much but today happened the same on the Stable 6.7 release.
TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'panelExtensions') at Dw._getWebPanelContent (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/bundle.js:1:897444) at new Dw (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/bundle.js:1:894435) at ja (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/vendor-bundle.js:1:511893) at Lc (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/vendor-bundle.js:1:532245) at Wp (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/vendor-bundle.js:1:578300) at hb (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/vendor-bundle.js:1:566333) at Ab (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/vendor-bundle.js:1:566261) at Ob (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/vendor-bundle.js:1:566124) at ab (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/vendor-bundle.js:1:562931) at ob (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/vendor-bundle.js:1:561483)
As read it on other Topics,
Seems related to Mail/Calendar
Edit:
Just Disabled Mail/Feeds | Same Result
I've removed the Panels Branch at Preferences and happens the same.
There's no Extension added at Panel
Also tried with
--extension-disabled
Same
W11
Test Profile works fine.
Ideas?
At the moment,
Reverted to previous version
Thx
@Zalex108 Please try right-clicking on the Panels toolbar and select Edit: Reset to Defaults, and then perform the upgrade. Does that work for you? This issue is tracked as VB-105887.
Perfect!!
It works!
Thank you!
