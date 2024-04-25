I'm having an error at launch. 🧺



I've faced it since a couple of Snapshots so didn't search too much but today happened the same on the Stable 6.7 release.

TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'panelExtensions') at Dw._getWebPanelContent (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/bundle.js:1:897444) at new Dw (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/bundle.js:1:894435) at ja (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/vendor-bundle.js:1:511893) at Lc (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/vendor-bundle.js:1:532245) at Wp (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/vendor-bundle.js:1:578300) at hb (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/vendor-bundle.js:1:566333) at Ab (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/vendor-bundle.js:1:566261) at Ob (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/vendor-bundle.js:1:566124) at ab (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/vendor-bundle.js:1:562931) at ob (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/vendor-bundle.js:1:561483)

As read it on other Topics,

Seems related to Mail/Calendar

Edit:

Just Disabled Mail/Feeds | Same Result

I've removed the Panels Branch at Preferences and happens the same.

There's no Extension added at Panel

Also tried with --extension-disabled

Same

W11



Test Profile works fine.

Ideas?

At the moment,

Reverted to previous version

Thx