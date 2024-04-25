V 6.7 | Tabs in pinned tab stacks aren't pinned
When version 6.6 came out, I made this topic: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/95729/v-6-6-close-new-tabs-in-pinned-tab-stacks?_=1714042173760
It eventually led to a bug report, and today I got an email that this issue had been fixed in version 6.7.
However, it seems the fix has gone too far in the other direction. Now, none of the tabs in a pinned stack are pinned! Middle-clicking can close any of them.
I think the behaviour of 6.5 and before was ideal: A pinned stack's original tabs were pinned, but new ones added by clicking links in one of the pinned tabs were not pinned and could close easily.
@GistOfSpirit Which bug number?
@DoctorG That was VB-104476, for the previous issue.
@GistOfSpirit Tabs in a pinned tabstack can be closed by MMB, that was added as it failed before.
To me, the point of a pinned tab stack is that it's a stack of pinned tabs. All of them are pinned, i.e. can't be closed, but stacked together so they don't take too much space in the tab bar.
In 6.5, a new tab added there by clicking a link in a pinned one was added to the same stack (as per the "New Tab Position" setting) but was not pinned, as it was just temporary. Unless I decided to pin it.
(Use case: all my webmail accounts are pinned in the same stack, sometimes I click a link in an email to check something out, then close that tab once I'm done)
The problem in 6.6 wasn't that tabs couldn't be closed, it was that this temporary tab was automatically pinned, and could not be unpinned unless it was first removed from the stack.
6.7 does fix the bigger issue, that new tabs couldn't be closed, but I still see the inability to protect tabs I wanted to be pinned as a problem.
@DoctorG As it is now, there is no point to a pinned tab stack except that the tab on the tab bar isn't as wide as the others. They can all be closed by middle clicking, just like an unpinned tab stack.
In fact, I just tried to close a single pinned tab (not in a stack) by middle-clicking, and it still closed! It seems there is no point in pinning tabs now other than to make them thinner.
@GistOfSpirit Hmm, normal pinnded tabs can not be closed by MMB, tabs in a pinnded tabstack can.
Irritating "feature".
I try to ask internally.
@DoctorG What I said above seems to be inconsistent, actually.
Some single pinned tabs can be closed by middle clicking, others cannot. This is the same in a new profile.
I've not yet figured out what makes the difference, for which can be closed. I'll do some more testing and I'll reply again if I can consistently reproduce it.
@GistOfSpirit I was told:
Interntional via multiple user requests. They got stuck by making a pinned stack and then opening links in new tabs (within the stack [the default option]) then not being able to close those.
GistOfSpirit
@DoctorG Yes, I was one of those users. But I, for one, did not intend it to affect the tabs I wanted to be pinned (i.e. the ones that were explicitly pinned, before the new tab was opened).
In other words, I expected the same behaviour that happens normally: Tabs I've explicitly pinned are protected from closing, new tabs are not pinned by default, even inside a pinned stack.
(Just like 6.5)
@GistOfSpirit If you think that is a new issue, report to Vivaldi bug tracker. Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail. Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
I think it's two new issues really, like I said it affects some single pinned tabs as well and I've not figured out why only some.
I'll just report the stack one for now, if I figure out the other one I'll add it separately.
Reported as VB-105898.
@GistOfSpirit I hope a dev will check it.
@GistOfSpirit I have configured the browser so that the pinned tabs cannot be closed. However, after the last update, the pinned tabs, when placed as Stack tabs, are closing, which did not happen before last update. did you noticed that too?
@jjhk3000 We can reproduce it. But no bug. As designed.
That is a new feature which was wished by many users and added to Vivaldi for better usability.
@DoctorG
What I liked before was that what was pinned, was pinned, even if it was in a stack tab.
And if I opened a new tab, it would only become pinned, if I so desired, deliberately