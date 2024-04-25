To me, the point of a pinned tab stack is that it's a stack of pinned tabs. All of them are pinned, i.e. can't be closed, but stacked together so they don't take too much space in the tab bar.

In 6.5, a new tab added there by clicking a link in a pinned one was added to the same stack (as per the "New Tab Position" setting) but was not pinned, as it was just temporary. Unless I decided to pin it.

(Use case: all my webmail accounts are pinned in the same stack, sometimes I click a link in an email to check something out, then close that tab once I'm done)

The problem in 6.6 wasn't that tabs couldn't be closed, it was that this temporary tab was automatically pinned, and could not be unpinned unless it was first removed from the stack.

6.7 does fix the bigger issue, that new tabs couldn't be closed, but I still see the inability to protect tabs I wanted to be pinned as a problem.