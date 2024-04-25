Add Mail, calendar, feeds on Vivaldi for android and ios
Yaminoyuurei
Hello,
Is it possible to add mail, calendar and feeds feature on Vivaldi mobile or create a "Vivaldi Mail" app ?
mib2berlin
@Yaminoyuurei
Hi and welcome to the forum.
This seems not impossible and we have requests about already.
Create another mail client for Android makes no sense to me.
There are tags at requests:
NICE TO HAVE =
PIPELINE = On the todo list
IN PROGRESS = The team is working on it
Please search for existing requests at a user page:
https://lonmcgregor.github.io/VivaldiFeatureRequests/#tag=&req=&minscore=0&tagsEnabled=
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin makes sense to me if the unique selling point is a search database which is synced between devices. So regardless of which client has seen the full email body, every synced client finds / filters the email appropriately without necessarily having downloaded the message body.
I think this would be a great feature for cars in particular.
@Yaminoyuurei while Vivaldi does not have a mail app for Android/iOS, consider FairEmail. https://email.faircode.eu/