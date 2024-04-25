Vivaldi boosts performance with Memory Saver and auto-detects feeds with its Feed Reader
jon Vivaldi Team
Vivaldi now reduces memory usage by automatically hibernating inactive tabs, auto-detects more feeds with its Feed Reader on websites like Reddit and GitHub, allows creating Workspaces out of tab selections with a right-click, includes a window split-view for apps on Mac, and more.
I would like to mention how useful it is if the “What's new in Vivaldi” web page is displayed when Vivaldi is restarted after a Vivaldi update.
This is one of many reasons why I am always very enthusiastic about the Vivaldi browser.
stardepp Translator Ambassador
The new Memory Saver is very useful, but what happens when it is set to “Automatic”, when is the Memory Saver switched on and how often?
Hello,
The WhatsApp web cannot be accessed anymore after this update:
https://web.whatsapp.com
Please fix this!
Thanks!
@dineaca Webpage can be accessed. What fails for you?
I get the following error page details:
"This site can’t be reached
web.whatsapp.com unexpectedly closed the connection.
Try:
Checking the connection
Checking the proxy and the firewall
Running Windows Network Diagnostics
ERR_CONNECTION_CLOSED"
I have also the previous version of Vivaldi and the website works there without any issue.
Also, the website works on other browsers (e.g. Edge, Chrome) on the same Windows 11 OS.
PS: all other websites can be accessed without any problems and only WhatsApp web has this problem.
Updated, Thank you!
@dineaca Try Guest Profile and tell if that works.
And sometimes Internet Security tools or Antivirus block newer Vivaldi.
Favorable reviews from tech websites(German) about Vivaldi 6.7:
https://www.golem.de/news/browser-mit-viel-komfort-vivaldi-bekommt-mehr-leistung-2404-184505.html
https://stadt-bremerhaven.de/vivaldi-6-7-update-bringt-memory-saver-und-mehr/
Thanks for this great piece of art
Many thanks for this:
@stardepp This is so important and I think many people need it.
@suzghy: Yes, I prefer the "old style menus" instead of the chrome ones.
@suzghy I agree. You should mention it in "What's new in Vivaldi"
By the way: great update. I feel like pages load faster. Some new features and lots of fixes!
Whoa, the memory saver feature is what I search for two days in a row changing flags and other settings and you've already got the update for it.
Big thank you! even if I was searching how to disable it
@doctorg: it doesn't work with the Guest Profile either as the same error is returned.
As I said, I can access any other website (besides WhatsApp web) with the new Vivaldi so I suppose that my Internet Security tools or Antivirus doesn't block the new Vivaldi in any way.
Seems to be a little bit faster than before, and there's some cool new features on top of that, I've only found a new "bug" so far but it's probably an unsupported configuration:
I was using wayland as ozone platform
chrome://flags/#ozone-platform-hint(If you set it to "auto" it will use wayland when possible) but after the update I had to add
--ozone-platform=x11to the arguments cause it was not rendering at all when using auto/wayland.
Pic:
Can someone, on linux, confirm the issue?