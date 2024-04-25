Are all extensions incompatible now with v.5.6 ?
Hello,
I finally decided to reset my profile in order to correct a long-misbehaving setup. I deleted the Default and Profile x folders. Then I only restored the Bookmarks, Favicons, Notes, Preferences and First Run files.
Everything seemed to work fine, and I was about to re-apply manually all the lacking customizations, starting with extensions.
To my horror, the first two I checked, Dark Reader and uBlock Origin, displayed the dreaded mention "To add this item to Chrome, please update your browser". To the best of my understanding, this means update to a version of Vivaldi I cannot use, because I'm on Windows 7.
Are all the available extensions now incompatible with Vivaldi 5.6, which is, I think, the last one compatible with Windows 7 ? Do extension developers provide old versions for download ? Is there a way to restore them from my old, backed-up profile ?
I'm especially annoyed about Dark Reader. Because of health reasons, I'm unable to stare at a white screen anymore. I also relied on uMatrix, not uBlock Origin. I had plenty of others, of course. I wouldn't want to switch to Firefox.
Please be kind and don't hector me about Windows 7. I know the spiel already. I'm stressed enough as it is with all the things I need to do on this computer (starting with a Windows 7 reinstall).
Thank you for your help.
Vivaldi : 5.6.2867.62 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Revision : ef1c4a3fa12ff48a0834eab3d28abd20049c91c1
OS : Windows 7 Service Pack 1 (Build 7601.24544)
JavaScript : V8 10.8.168.25
@Clairvaux I don't know anyone here who tracks extensions and is knowledgeable about them.
If you can't upgrade past Win7, is Linux not an option for you?
You could try downloading an older version from GitHub uBlock & Dark Reader.
I thought this was the section specialized about extensions ? Is there a place where my question would be more appropriate ?
Switching to Linux would be a huge endeavour. I follow the blogger Dedoimedo who's an old-time practitioner of Linux, but still needs Windows, and he has not fully made the transition after, I think, a decade.
Thank you. What is the category of file I should aim for ? I am not familiar with the Github logic. Those which are marked "source code" are for geeks only, right ? (I'm not one of those.) Should I look for files ending in chromium.zip ? Some of those versions link to the Chrome store, and then I get the "upgrade" warning again.
You have to download the chrome.zip file. Then unpack it and go to the extensions page of Vivaldi (
CTRL+
SHIFT+
E) and enable developer mode at the top right corner. Afterwards you see a button to load an unpacked extension. There you choose your unpacked folder of the extension.
Thank you so much.
Can anyone confirm my suspicion that, with my using Vivaldi 5.6, any extension I might seek on the Chrome store will display the "upgrade your browser" warning, meaning I should upgrade it with a version of Vivaldi which would not be compatible with Windows 7 ?
@Clairvaux Perhaps it works if you fake the user-agent in DeveloperTools to add in Vivaldi 5.6 on Windows 7. Untested!
Open DeveloperTools F12
Hit 3-dot-button menu → More Tools → Network Conditions
Pane Network Conditions is visible
Untick User-Agent Use Browser Default
Select dropdown Custom…
In field Enter a custom user agent do paste this
Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/124.0.0.0 Safari/537.36
Do not close Developertools
Visit https://chromewebstore.google.com
Thank you. I listened to a few of his videos, googled a bit, but still did not find the answer to the question : what is a Windows 10 or 11 custom build, and why would I want one ?
-
It has been cleaned of background things and other unnecessary ones for the user as the Telemetry.
It will allow you to run modern soft not available for W7/8
By the way,
If you have a full backup of the previous Profile, you can export the Extensions and install them back.
@Zalex108 said in Are all extensions incompatible now with v.5.6 ?:
If you have a full backup of the previous Profile, you can export the Extensions and install them back.
Yes, I have. How would one do the export ? Do I have to create a standalone install with my old version of the Vivaldi installer (which I have), then restore the old profile, then... what ?
I thought that restoring extensions was not recommended.
Thank you. I tried this, however the left-hand side panel, the one with the Chrome store, is not active. I cannot do anything in it.
Going to the Chrome store in another tab still displays the upgrade warning.
@Clairvaux said in Are all extensions incompatible now with v.5.6 ?:
then... what ?
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/81939/guide-export-import-extensions-crx
I thought that restoring extensions was not recommended.
Just restores the Extension, the settings are aside.
Either import from a backup or redo them again.
Thank you very much. I'll save that tutorial carefully.
So if one goes through the steps you said, it would even be possible to restore the settings of extensions without adding any risk of instability, corruption, etc. ? I assume of course that we are talking about well-behaved extensions which do not, by themselves, cause trouble right after their installation.
-
@Clairvaux said in Are all extensions incompatible now with v.5.6 ?:
I thought this was the section specialized about extensions ? Is there a place where my question would be more appropriate ?
Switching to Linux would be a huge endeavour. I follow the blogger Dedoimedo who's an old-time practitioner of Linux, but still needs Windows, and he has not fully made the transition after, I think, a decade
I have a couple of Extensions running that way on many set ups since their are kicked out of the Store.
All works fine with them.
Just keep 2 copies.
When adding them, if you point the wrong folder, the browser wipes the local extension.
Just paste the copy and select the right place.
Thanks to all who helped. Its does seem a bit complicated, but your answers do show that the situation is much less desperate than I thought.
Now I need to attend to my Windows setup totally misbehaving in all sorts of extreme ways...