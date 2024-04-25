Hello,

I finally decided to reset my profile in order to correct a long-misbehaving setup. I deleted the Default and Profile x folders. Then I only restored the Bookmarks, Favicons, Notes, Preferences and First Run files.

Everything seemed to work fine, and I was about to re-apply manually all the lacking customizations, starting with extensions.

To my horror, the first two I checked, Dark Reader and uBlock Origin, displayed the dreaded mention "To add this item to Chrome, please update your browser". To the best of my understanding, this means update to a version of Vivaldi I cannot use, because I'm on Windows 7.

Are all the available extensions now incompatible with Vivaldi 5.6, which is, I think, the last one compatible with Windows 7 ? Do extension developers provide old versions for download ? Is there a way to restore them from my old, backed-up profile ?

I'm especially annoyed about Dark Reader. Because of health reasons, I'm unable to stare at a white screen anymore. I also relied on uMatrix, not uBlock Origin. I had plenty of others, of course. I wouldn't want to switch to Firefox.

Please be kind and don't hector me about Windows 7. I know the spiel already. I'm stressed enough as it is with all the things I need to do on this computer (starting with a Windows 7 reinstall).

Thank you for your help.

Vivaldi : 5.6.2867.62 (Stable channel) (64-bit)

Revision : ef1c4a3fa12ff48a0834eab3d28abd20049c91c1

OS : Windows 7 Service Pack 1 (Build 7601.24544)

JavaScript : V8 10.8.168.25