I've added some web panel items like Google Translate and ToDoist. I'd like to be able to rearrange the order of my icons in the web panel/sidepanel.

Main problem: I've held down the command key and drag the icons, but web panel icons don't move after I let go. They just stay where they are.

I've experienced this on two different machines, both macOS (latest stable) running Vivaldi. Is this happening for anyone else?

Would love it if I could help contribute info for a bug report or if there is a workaround/something I'm not aware of. Thank you!