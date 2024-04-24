Years later. Still this sync issue.
When I first started using vivaldi back in 2022, this was one of my issues.
I haven't used this browser for about 18 month, and I was surprised (with new phone and computer since) that this is still an issue.
mib2berlin
@Echo29
Hi, no issues since it was introduced, if you connected to sync and sync all this should shown:
@mib2berlin done so. And it clearly has worked for a time. I have tabs on the pc from the phone and vice versa. But it only works temporary. It was the same last time I used vivaldi.
greybeard Ambassador
I have had a few issues over the years but not lateley.
My Amazon Kindle Fire tablet (2018 version) sync's along just fine with my iPad, Linux Laptop and Win10 Laptop.
No mobiles to add it to.
mib2berlin
@Echo29
Hi, I meant it work normally but there are server issues sometimes but then then the sync is marked as inactive in the settings.
Open vivaldi://sync-internals to check if errors appear, you can also manually update there with the Trigger GetUpdate button.
Automatic update is max. 1 hour at moment.
Cheers, mib
Thanks. I appreciate it