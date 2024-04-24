I have my tabs set to left side, in accordion mode, if it matters.

If I select one tab, then hold shift and click another tab sometimes it selects the tabs correctly, and sometimes it doesn't.

Image shows my 5 tabs.

If I select the 3rd and shift select the 5th most of the time it works as in first image.

If I select the 5th and shift select the 3rd (opposite of first test) the selection shows briefly then goes to the 2nd tab, 2nd image from the left

If I select the 2nd tab and shift select the last the selection of 4 tabs tthe selection never stays either up or down.

If I select the top tab and shift click the bottom it selects, but bottom up doesn't.

This is on Win10 desktop. I do have 4 Windows on different virtual desktops, one with say 8 tabs open.

I repeated the test on my Win11 laptop and the selection works every time. (tried to open 4 windows, one with some stack etc, but still didn't see the issue)

Seems to me like somehow sometimes it does the selection, but then still clicks on the last tab and switches to it, instead of just selecting the tabs...

6.6.3271.61 (Stable channel) (64-bit)