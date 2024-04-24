Open new tabs from within a stack of pinned tabs outside of said stack
-
Anomalocaris
Example Usage Scenario
Let's say I have a stack of pinned tabs containing the inboxes for two of my email accounts:
By default, navigating to a link within an email that leads to an external website (or otherwise opens a new tab) will open in a new pinned tab inside the tab stack, and this new tab must be moved out from the stack and then unpinned for it to be closed.
Proposed Solution/Features
This is simply an example solution off the top of my head. There are definitely other means to go about this.
-
Allow for individual tab stacks to be set as immutable.
Add an item to the context menu for tab stacks that toggles whether their contents can be modified. If a tab stack is configured to be unmodifiable, then it cannot have tabs added to or removed from it (meaning that new tabs opened from inside the stack appear outside of the stack). Another potential effect could be that the order of the tabs within the stack becomes fixed.
-
Allow configuration of whether new tabs should inherit the pinned state of the tab they were opened from.
Add an item to the context menu for pinned tabs that toggles whether new tabs opened from within them should also be pinned. Optionally, a new boolean setting could be added to
vivaldi://settings/tabs/that affects this behaviour globally.
-