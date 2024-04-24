Zoom setting disappeared from Main Setting
Not so long ago was present. Its activation in the "Setting - Accessible " has no effect.
It is unclear why the most in demand and used feature needs to be enabled. But there are items of menu , that are constantly present for daily use , that I have never used in my life : "Capture Page", "Page Action", "Add to Home Screen", "Reading List", "Install App".
Never. But they are always in place, and take the place of useful settings.
Page zoom is the most discussed topic of mobile browsers. Especially in light of the fact , that no browser, except Opera, has been able to defeat this most difficult "Text wrap" for over a decade years of development.
Wikipedia it is impossible to read without "text wrap".
(Vivaldi Snapshot 6.7.3335.4, Android 11)
edwardp Ambassador
@sphera There is a Default zoom setting on the main menu. Is that what you are looking for? This is from Vivaldi Stable, but the same menu item is also in Snapshot, Android 10.
@edwardp thanks, I know what the browser looks like inside. I've already said , that I've seen her before too. I have "Add to Home Screen" in its place.
@sphera
Hi, check if "Show zoom option in main menu" is enabled in the Accessibility settings, default is off.
5 minutes have passed, now below "Page Action" is a new item — "Install App" .
Return "Zoom" back, and you can delete everything else
edwardp Ambassador
@edwardpI thx, I have everything described in detail in 1 message.
mib2berlin
@sphera
If you want this enabled by default make a feature request, developer only read there but not in other forum sections.
You know this already.
- where is the "request for a new feature" in my text?
- Which sections of the forum are signed "not readable by developers"?
You have secret useful knowledge.
I have highlighted an incomprehensible text in 1 message for you.
- I read all in your post as feature request:
Change default menu entries
Change default settings
- The developer can read anything, they just not can spend time to read regular posts.
Some developer does this, mainly in the mail section but the feature requests are actively watched from the Vivaldi team.
This not a secret.
Iirc there is a request to customize the menu like on desktop, this would help anyone I guess.
It has 9 user votes since 2021 so it seems not many really need this.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/68161/customizable-menu-items
- I read all in your post as feature request:
I understood the complex idea of the developers: on all pages, the last menu item is "Add to Home Screen", but in this forum — "Install App".
It didn't happen before. Or I didn't notice.
Obviously, work is underway to change the settings menu.
And so, the developers got into their own trap. Because the only one item in the settings, that requires additional activation, was "Default Zoom". "Add..." and "Install app" interrupt it.
Well, that explains the name "Snapshot".
This is called a real bug. It does not appear on pages on the Internet, but in its interface.
@sphera
The Vivaldi team can change defaults as they like.
I use capture and reading lists often and put zoom in my custom menu, problem solved.
If you think this is a bug report it.
@sphera Then you file a bug.
That's it, I found it. This is not a bug. My fault .
On the Russian forum. I won't translate, everyone can do it on their own.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/741460
Lower 5-seater menu — part of the main one. I switched settings earlier. I always read the text, but I still need to remember the icons.
There is no problem or bag.
All that remains are the questions:
- why is there one activated item on the menu ? There are a total of 24 items on the menu, but only Zoom requires making it 25. Maybe , right away ?
- variable items : Add ... , Install app . Let it remain, I’m unlikely to use it.
Here we have such a combination of changeable settings, which led me to draw erroneous conclusions.
New problem:) !
It turns out that the switch "Enable zoom" does not have a special effect . If the zoom is selected in the 5-seater menu, the state of the switch does not affect the display of the zoom. There is always zoom.
This switch is not needed. Turn on the item "Default zoom" constantly. Make it an equivalent menu item. There is no point in highlighting it.