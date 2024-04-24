I understood the complex idea of the developers: on all pages, the last menu item is "Add to Home Screen", but in this forum — "Install App".

It didn't happen before. Or I didn't notice.

Obviously, work is underway to change the settings menu.

And so, the developers got into their own trap. Because the only one item in the settings, that requires additional activation, was "Default Zoom". "Add..." and "Install app" interrupt it.

Well, that explains the name "Snapshot".

This is called a real bug. It does not appear on pages on the Internet, but in its interface.