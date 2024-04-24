Separate sorting for Inbox and Sent emails
Hi,
I would like to suggest the following improvement to the Vivaldi sidebar email client:
It would be nice to be able to choose separate email sorting in various folders. Say, "sort by date (threaded)" for Inbox and "sort by date sent (threaded) (currently impossible)" for Sent. And so on.
Many thanks to Vivaldi developers!
edwardp Ambassador
@igormsk There is this item in the Mail settings:
If this isn't what you are looking for, I can request to have this thread moved to Desktop Feature Requests.
@edwardp I run Vivaldi on Linux too (Fedora specifically), but there's no such option:
edwardp Ambassador
@igormsk It's a new setting not yet in Vivaldi Stable.
This is in the current Snapshot. Look for VB-105379 in an upcoming changelog.
@edwardp understood! I think this is what I was looking for.