Lost all sound in Vivaldi
rdreammaker
Turned off and unplugged my computer for the day since my office is being worked on. When I turned my computer back on, all sound is gone from Vivaldi. My Brave and Microsoft Alternative Browsers, and other audio tools are not impacted.
Attempted to search for a solution and didn't find any answers.
Checked the settings for pages in Valadi and turned it from Auto sound, to Always sound with no correction received.
Tried turning off all extensions - did not correct issue.
Went into tab settings and verified that "Play All Audio" is selected. It is.
Tried updating to the latest version of Vivaldi Vivaldi 6.6.3271.61 and no resolution.
@rdreammaker Please check Troubleshooting issues.
After you checked all items in Troubleshooting issues and that did not solve your issue, tell us more:
OS version and build
Installed security tools
like Antivirus, Internet Security etc.
Installed privacy & cleaner tools
Connection
f.ex LAN, WLAN, Mobile, VPN, Proxy etc
Installed extra codecs in OS
Installed third party ad/tracker filter or blocker
Installed latest chipset/GPU driver
from graphics producers website
Vivaldi version
Open page vivaldi://about
Use of Vivaldi ad/tracker blocker
Activated block lists
Info about changed settings in page vivaldi://flags
Installed extensions
Open vivaldi://system
Section extensions
Button Maximise…
Copy the items from list in row extensions
Paste here with </> button
Info about GPUs
Open vivaldi://gpu
Hit button Copy Report to Clipboard
Paste here with </> button
Updated DRM codec
Open vivaldi://components
Scroll down to "Widevine Content Decryption Module"
Post version number here
Try to update Widevine with "Check for Update" button
Info about media usage
Open vivaldi://media-internals
Click on Copy to Clipboard
Paste here with </> button
Visit the following links and tell us which options are selected for the selected flags:
vivaldi://flags/#ignore-gpu-blocklist
vivaldi://flags/#disable-accelerated-video-decode
URL where issue happens and if a player is used on webpage, the setting for video or audio format
Information if a Vivaldi downgrade was done before with the current browser profile
Sorry, I'm way to busy to provide all the computer specs, codec specs, and everything you generically asked for, especially things that are totally unrelated to a sound issue.
Nothing changed between turning off the computer and turning it back on, the only exception being it being unplugged for a day. The issue developed on the previous build and remains on the latest build which I updated to as part of my trouble shooting steps.
But thanks for asking.
I will add, I attempted a uninstall and reinstall and the issue remains. Very strange bug.
I'll have to look into this more later, and switch to an alternative browser for today.
@rdreammaker Had you checked Vivaldi Settings → Privacy → Website Permissions is sound is disabled?
How is the sound output device attached to your Windows PC (Bluetooth, Cable on Soudncard)?
Is the sound muted in Windows Volume Mixer?
Is the correct output selected in Windows Volume
Mixer?
SOLUTION TO - LOST ALL SOUND IN VIVALDI
So after extensive troubleshooting, updating, trying all the known Vivaldi solutions, etc. This issue where only the Vivaldi Browser lost audio but no other app or browser did, this turned out to be a Windows Setting Bug. For some reason, still unknown, when I shutdown my computer and had it unplugged and off for a day, when I got it reset-up, the Vivaldi Browser had lost all audio.
Solution:
- Find your "Settings" tab in Start Menu.
- Go to the "Sound" tab and scroll down until you see Advanced Sound Controls. Under Advanced, click All sound devices. ("Sound" tab is under the "System" settings tab.)
- Scroll down and click the "Reset" button under (Reset to the Microsoft Default Settings)
That should resolve the issue. You'll need to click RESET, because the options you see, may actually look correct and be accurate, but only doing the reset will resolve the issue.