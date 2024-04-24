Turned off and unplugged my computer for the day since my office is being worked on. When I turned my computer back on, all sound is gone from Vivaldi. My Brave and Microsoft Alternative Browsers, and other audio tools are not impacted.

Attempted to search for a solution and didn't find any answers.

Checked the settings for pages in Valadi and turned it from Auto sound, to Always sound with no correction received.

Tried turning off all extensions - did not correct issue.

Went into tab settings and verified that "Play All Audio" is selected. It is.

Tried updating to the latest version of Vivaldi Vivaldi 6.6.3271.61 and no resolution.