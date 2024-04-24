no audio/video streaming or meeting
Anathanatas
When I tried to hold a Google meeting I got messages that audio and webcam were blocked and told to click something in the upper bar that did nothing. I looked around and did not find a way to fix this. Then I tried to watch something on revry.tv and got image but no sound. so what's the solution?
Pretty sure it's a propitiatory codecs issue. It's how I did it before. Need to do it every update. This will point you in the right direction. 2 links
https://stackoverflow.com/questions/69790180/how-to-unpack-just-a-file-libffmpeg-so-without-folders-and-subfolders-in-the-ter
https://medium.com/@voyagercy/enable-ffmepg-codecs-support-for-vivaldi-on-aarch64-linux-d6b5f29d753a
@Anathanatas If I recall you download Deb Snap file. The only part of the directions I have lol (extract file. CD to here Command sudo mv libffmpeg.so libffmpeg.so.6.5 then sudo mv libffmpeg.so.6.5 /opt/vivaldi.
in vivaldi address bar vivaldi://flags disable-gpu-rasterization) 6.5 may be out of date. Got this months ago.
@Anathanatas Vivaldi 6.7 brings its own libffmpeg which suits the version which is installed.
It can take a while after installing as it is feteched from a Chromium package repository and sometimes download can fail.
You can check at /var/opt/vivaldi/ if there is a folder with a libffmpeg,so.
test@debora:~$ ls /var/opt/ vivaldi test@debora:~$ ls /var/opt/vivaldi/ media-codecs-114023 test@debora:~$ ls /var/opt/vivaldi/media-codecs-114023/ libffmpeg.so test@debora:~$
If media/video fails, you can try to update by hand:
- Update the lib for the current user:
/opt/vivaldi/update-ffmpeg --user
- Update the lib for the all Linux users:
sudo /opt/vivaldi/update-ffmpeg --system
- Update the lib for the current user:
@Anathanatas nPlease check Troubleshooting issues.
After you checked all items in Troubleshooting issues and that did not solve your issue, tell us more:
OS version and build
Installed security tools
like Antivirus, Internet Security etc.
Installed privacy & cleaner tools
Connection
f.ex LAN, WLAN, Mobile, VPN, Proxy etc
Installed extra codecs in OS
Installed third party ad/tracker filter or blocker
Installed latest chipset/GPU driver
from graphics producers website
Vivaldi version
Open page vivaldi://about
Use of Vivaldi ad/tracker blocker
Activated block lists
Info about changed settings in page vivaldi://flags
Installed extensions
Open vivaldi://system
Section extensions
Button Maximise…
Copy the items from list in row extensions
Paste here with </> button
Info about GPUs
Open vivaldi://gpu
Hit button Copy Report to Clipboard
Paste here with </> button
Updated DRM codec
Open vivaldi://components
Scroll down to "Widevine Content Decryption Module"
Post version number here
Try to update Widevine with "Check for Update" button
Info about media usage
Open vivaldi://media-internals
Click on Copy to Clipboard
Paste here with </> button
Visit the following links and tell us which options are selected for the selected flags:
vivaldi://flags/#ignore-gpu-blocklist
vivaldi://flags/#disable-accelerated-video-decode
URL where issue happens and if a player is used on webpage, the setting for video or audio format
Information if a Vivaldi downgrade was done before with the current browser profile
@DoctorG I get
$ /opt/vivaldi/update-ffmpeg --user
No suitable FFMpeg libs to enable proprietary media are currently available
and
sudo /opt/vivaldi/update-ffmpeg --system
No suitable FFMpeg libs to enable proprietary media are currently available
Clearly not getting lib Pi 4 X64 Bookworm. I haven't had video for at least 6 months. I use vivaldi for email only now. Fixed it once updatre broke it. Started using Chromium for browsing. Check every update getting ready to go back to Thunderbird
@JJL I do not know if that helps for Rasberry Pi
⇒ https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/42273/solved-html5-codecs-again
-
@DoctorG I figured out a solution.
sudo find / -name "libffmpegso" | xargs ls -al
sudo cp chromium libffmpeg.so to vivaldi lol
video is dropping frames but, better than nothing. I can live with it. audio is more important for the majority of videos
@JJL Oh, i did not know that a copy of libffmpeg.so from Chromium 124 works.
@DoctorG Working perfectly! And Chromium is 124.6367.73. Thanks again!
@JJL Thanks for information on Chromium core version of libffmpeg,so.