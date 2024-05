Hello, please add tool tips in the Window Panel

probably this is a good idea for any built-in Vivaldi Panel also

but for the Windows Panel, for example a long Workspace name won't be shown or a long title of a window.

So please add a tooltip so the user can see the full name of these things. thanks.

p.s. I know I can widen the panel, so no need to suggest that. But that's not a solution.