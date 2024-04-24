Vivaldi 6.7 RC 1 – Vivaldi Desktop Browser snapshot 3329.16/17
Ruarí Vivaldi Team
Today’s snapshot is the first release candidate for 6.7 for desktop and notebooks.
thomasp Vivaldi Team
Who's a good dog? There's a good dog!
2nd updated
Hope it is not roof around the eges
Updated just fine here
ingolftopf
Thank you
Since the "Jump to Chromium 124" build that I have one vivaldi instance requiring the sync passphrase every time it is started. Since it affects only one of three snapshot instances it should be dependent on profile but it is confirmed by other users. Anyway with the RC it is the same. Have to insert the sync passphrase every time I start that particular instance.
Ruarí Vivaldi Team
@thomasp: Here is another view of what I assume is the same dog (same photographer)
https://unsplash.com/photos/a-dog-standing-on-top-of-a-large-rock-D7KWnJ9r-wg
The parents in this thread can take a guess at why I was looking at pictures of dogs like this.
cheekybuddha
All my instances (2 x ubuntu, 1 x debian, 1 x Windows) are still doing this.
@cheekybuddha For me only a windows instance is exhibiting the problem. Have another windows 10 instance working and a manjaro instance also working.
Installing PWAs is working again
While not officially supported, the ARM64 version seems very stable to me. I haven't run into any problem since its release.
Double upgrade, first to snapshot than to stable, lucky me, it works.
@Durtro Same for me (only have Win 11); but sync always rejects my password.
Note: Having only one device I don't need sync, just activated it for Privacy Guard - so not really bothered by the failure(s).
Predefined webpanels for Vivaldi Help Pages and Wikipedia lost their icons. Multiple restaring Vivaldi after updated did not help.
Any user having this?
//EDIT: Got the icons back after i visited the addresses in regular tab and restarted.
confirmed the workaround, I had https://play2048.co/ as webpanel, but with default blank favico, opened in a tab and restarted Vivaldi, now the favicon got reloaded also in webpanel.
Thank you!
Downloaded & updated with great hope…
Sniffin' anything could crash it!
Updated, so far so good
Today I had within one and a half hour three crashes.
greench Translator
I upgraded stable version from 6.6. However, the browser cannot be started. I stucks on a black window. I downgraded and everything is works fine.