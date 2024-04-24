Vivaldi doesn't remember last download path
When I try to download any file Vivaldi doesn't show path where file will be downloaded. If I press Save as.. file will be downloaded into selected folder but when I'll try to download another file download location will be empty. So I can't just simply press Save or Open to save into same folder. I need to click Save as every time to specify download location. When I press Save as the save dialog will be opened in last used folder but this folder isn't saved for quick use.
I tried to create a new profile in Vivaldi to ensure there is no problems with my settings. But in clear profile problem persists.
Version - 6.6.3271.61 (Stable channel) (64 bit)
@KosMosPV Known issue but i do not remember the bug tracker number.
Bump this up. I can't believe this wasn't fixed in v6.7
Agree on bumping this up. I've stayed with v6.5 in anticipation of a timely fix.