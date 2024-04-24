Being able to asign keybinds to tabs/panels is awesome. Combined with single key keybind, I can just set it tap M to open Gmail on sidebar, N to open notion sidebar, D to open discord sidebar etc... (same thing with tabs)

The problem is that you can only set keybinds for the first 9 tabs/panels/workspace in keybinds section. Adding more would be great, although it would clog up the space in keybinds settings so maybe there could be another way, maybe in site settings or something.

Since I use raycast on mac, I could set shorcuts to open apps, capslock+S to spotify, capslock+D for discord etc... This is all great except that another major part of the digital world takes place in webapp too, it would be great to facilitate shortcuts to webapps as well.