Some of my sidebar browser extensions are not available in vivo and are normal in other browsers
-
Some of my sidebar browser extensions are not available in vivo and are normal in other browsers
For example, this kimi copilot extension will not be used in vivo, and the sidebar will be completely blank after clicking, and the sidebar inside the chrome will start to display content after clicking
-
mib2berlin
@hzn12345
Hi, many extensions developed for Chrome doesn't work in Vivaldi.
To be honest, I don't want to test this extension, the description is in Chinese.
Check if desktop mode work in the panel from context menu:
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin Thanks, its still not OK after trying out the desktop app,
-
mib2berlin
@hzn12345
Can you add a link to the extension, I found several locations of it?
-
-
mib2berlin
@hzn12345
Ah, this is installed directly as web panel but Vivaldi panels are quite different to Chrome and other Chromium browsers.
Maybe another user have an idea but I fear you cant get it to work in Vivaldi.
To my knowledge you can use many ChatGPT like clients in Vivaldi panel but I don't use these.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin I understand, thanks