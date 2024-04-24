Pause background audio if active tab start playing
-
taigame2366
Hi all,
Are there a flag or custom css or extension can do this?
It's a somewhat anoying when playing music or podcast in background and have to pause it to view video in active tab.
I know feature called 'Mute tab audio' but it I start the background podcast again, isn't it lost progess I've muted, right?
Please tell me any solution
-
mib2berlin
@taigame2366
Hi, search for audio in the settings search field and disable Play all Audio:
Or mute the playing tab with the speaker icon.
Cheers, mib
-
taigame2366
@mib2berlin As I've mention before, this setting muted but not pause background audio, if I start audio again isn't it lost progess I've muted?
btw, thanks for your replied.
-
mib2berlin
@taigame2366
Ah, I am sorry, had to read better.
If nobody have a solution create a feature request.