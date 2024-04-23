"Startup With - Last Session" Always Open the Same Workspace
I have mutiplt workspcaes, and by enabling "Startup With - Last Session", I'm expecting Vivaldi to open the last closed workspace when opening a new window. However, it always open a certain workspace, no matter I close workspaces in which order.
For example, I have a window opened workspace A, I close the window and create a new window, it jumps to workspace B rather than A...
Hoa can I fix this?
OakdaleFTL
@citrate What is the name of the workspace that opens?
It is nearly the same here with Linux Mint. However, there is 1 difference:
Vivaldi starts in the last used workspace, but shows the existing tabs of another workspace. For a long time it was always the same workspace, until I deleted all tabs there.
Since then, Vivaldi apparently searches for the most suitable workspace that contains tabs. It then offers these at the next start.