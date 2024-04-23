Sync Themes
felipeatskl
I find myself often having to re-download and sign into Vivaldi because of how my school computer is set up, and I've noticed that when I sign back into my Vivaldi account and sync everything, most things sync...except for a notable one which is my theme. I have to manually change it which is a slight annoyance.
@felipeatskl As long as this feature is not available, you can export any theme (as "<theme>.zip") and import / install it if required.
mib2berlin
@felipeatskl
Hi, we have a feature request about but it has not many user votes, you can vote with the like button in the first post.
The page I link is good to search for existing feature requests:
https://lonmcgregor.github.io/VivaldiFeatureRequests/#tag=&req=sync&minscore=0&tagsEnabled=
Cheers, mib
@felipeatskl This is a duplicate of Import themes by the sync feature, please vote for that feature request instead.