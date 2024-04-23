Getting close – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3329.14
Today’s snapshot includes a few more fixes and improvements. Vivaldi 6.7 is close now.
@Tsumikiria Curious not just to see if the crash is gone but also if you see any other issues.
RiveDroite Ambassador
Thank you Ruari!
third
[Crash][Tabs] During sharing in meeting/getDisplayMedia (VB-105751)
Nice turnaround on this one
If I click in the previous version on "Check for updates", I see a small loading spinner and then nothing happens. Usually the dialog for the update or the message, that I'm already at the latest version, should appear. Can I just run the installer on the same directory to update or will I break something?
@oudstand: Restart and see what version you are on
My Standalone 6.7.3329.9 did not auto-update. I had some Snapshot restarts but nothing happned.
//EDIT: Restarted many times after ¼, ½ and 1 hour and no update. Strange.
//EDIT2: Took 2½ hours until Snapshot updated itself after closing and starting many times.
Same problem. The browser didn't update. I run the
setup.exewhich is located at
..\Application\{version}\Installer. This killed everything in the folder and couldn't install anything. So I've run the normal setup on the folder and everything works fine now.
mib2berlin
Hm, auto update work for me with the snapshot as standalone.
Mean: Latest version is already installed and is activated after restart.
@oudstand said:
I run the setup.exe which is located at ..\Application{version}\Installer. This killed everything in the folder and couldn't install anything.
Doing wierd stuff is a good way to test and find issues but FWIW that is not a expected of supported way to do things. I would not expect that is work for any software based on Chromium.
Thank's. Just a question: are you going to keep the "Compact menus" or do you plan to replace them with the chrome like version?
It's my problem, but I don't like the chrome menus...
@plovec If chromium doesn't break it, it will likely stay. If you think about, the option to revert the menu has appeared very quickly.
@Ruarí on my side (Win10 x64) it starts with an
and a few minutes later, if I try to write into a page' search field it becomes non-responsive.
On another Win11 x64 PC I got unexpected crash when I try to write … (ALT+0133).
christiehmalry
@ruarí: not seen one yet
I still can't delete feeds.
mib2berlin
@ThirdGenerationAI
Hi, do you don't get the context menu or does Del not work?
Work both for me.
-
@mib2berlin Both don't work.
mib2berlin
@ThirdGenerationAI
Did you tried this in a clean profile?
I test with my default profile, add two feeds and delete them work.
If I have issues in my default profile I test in a clean one, if I cant reproduce it there it make no sense to report it.
All tester and developer test in clean profiles.
@mib2berlin: I will have to do this (clean install) but I didn't want to have to recreate my workspaces.