Sorting notes – Vivaldi iOS Browser snapshot 3335.4
mariap Vivaldi Team
This snapshot adds new sorting feature, allowing you to arrange your notes in ascending or descending order, and upgrades Chromium to the latest version.
Dragging speeddials over each other dies not seem to make a folder (it thinks they are in a non existent folder), current iPadOS as of this comment
Veddu Ambassador
What do you mean by ” Enable force dark webpage option for Auto appearance (VIB-657)”? I already have that ability in stable version?
I tried it out in the snapshot but can’t see any difference from the stable version 6.6.3287.27 ?
I'm going to have to download testflight again, curious to see the upcoming changes. I love the notes feature in Vivaldi.