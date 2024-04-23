@EPra welcome to the forum! You get that info by hovering your mouse over the folder. Is there a specific reason why would like to have this number available permanently?

Please note that Vivaldi stores every email exactly once (no copies, even if you send an email to yourself) and shows the email wherever it needs to be shown. So what you may find is that the number of emails in the root folder of an email account (or the Received view,...) does not add up to the sum of the individual subfolder counts.