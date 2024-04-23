Number of mail in each folder
I think it could be helpful to have an option to show next to each folder the numbers of mails it contains
@EPra welcome to the forum! You get that info by hovering your mouse over the folder. Is there a specific reason why would like to have this number available permanently?
Please note that Vivaldi stores every email exactly once (no copies, even if you send an email to yourself) and shows the email wherever it needs to be shown. So what you may find is that the number of emails in the root folder of an email account (or the Received view,...) does not add up to the sum of the individual subfolder counts.
Thank you WildEnte for your reply. I didn't know that I coul get the information hovering over a folder. However, for maintenance of the folders and accounts, I think that to get the numbers of mails next to each folder at a glance, as an option, could be useful.
Anyway, thank you for Vivaldi, it is a great browser.
edwardp Ambassador
@WildEnte said in Number of mail in each folder:
This is a problem I had, when trying to diagnose issues with e-mail lists, not receiving acknowledgements or copies that I should receive, but only seeing my original e-mail in Sent.
@edwardp I am Don Quixote when it comes to my fight against the windmills that is Mail deduplication in Vivaldi. Check out VB-79700 and linked bug reports.
edwardp Ambassador
@WildEnte I don't know what the mail list software (Mailman) is actually doing, but on rare occasions, I will see separate e-mails in both Sent and Inbox. The only difference is that Mailman adds a signature to each mail with brief info about the list and relevant links.
Why this does not occur all the time, haven't a clue...
for fun, I reviewed two bug reports and made a quick video. Just one email that shows that sent and received are treated as the same thing when sent to self: marking as read and labeling applies to "both". Per Vivaldi opinion, sent and received mails are the same thing. I disagree, but apparently that is also just an opinion.
VB-79663 and VB-89087
yojimbo274064400
@WildEnte, there is good reason to disagree as viewing the source text of the received email shows the wrong source text, i.e. it show that of the sent email and not that of the received email― I hope Vivaldi will reconsider their position on this.