Quick or easy switch of the default browser among multiple standalone vivaldis
-
ilp0000 Translator
Hello Vivaldiers!
Auto-redirections really drive me crazy Inevitably I have to change a default browser usually for login or authentication purposes. Do you have any how-to quickly switch among Vavaldi standalones? Opening and changing the default in Settings somehow bugs me a lot.
-
Windows stores its list of default applications within an undocumented key of the registry using hashing. This makes it extremely difficult to automate or 'externally' change the default program associated with a given file extension without going through the Windows' Settings process. I don't think you can solve your problem by somehow "easily" swapping default programs.
-
Hi,
You may have a look here and modify to your needings.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/84651/open-external-links-in-vivaldi-private-window-by-default
-
ilp0000 Translator
@Blackbird Thank you for your reply. I hate Windows
-
ilp0000 Translator
@Zalex108 Thanks for your link. It doesn't seem to work for my needs anyways. Somehow redirecting control tools would do but I have no clues....