Regression fixes – Vivaldi Android Browser snapshot 3335.4
mariap Vivaldi Team
Today’s snapshot includes several regression fixes and a Chromium bump.
Aaron Translator
@mariap First!!!
ingolftopf
Thank you
ingolftopf
@mariap
Ahh, then you must have taken this photo?
Someone who saw you taking a photo of a bike gave it away.
The other photo also looked very professional.
Thanks for the new snapshot.
Is the per site zoom setting that is missing since the last snapshot gone forever or another regression?
Hello I have a problem with passwords, They appear but I can't click on them. And that's already been the case since the previous version.
Thanks for advance
Brest regards
mariap Vivaldi Team
@erebus: Hi, do you have problems selecting info from your saved passwords in Vivaldi or do you use external password managers? More concrete repro steps would be nice.
Have the issue started from the previous snapshot version for you?
Thank you for your feedback.
@mariap: hello thanks for the answer.
I use both passwords manager vivaldi and last pass. But My problem is with vivaldi's, when I click on the login of this site, I have a pop-up that opens from the bottom of vivaldi with the password of this site And a connect button and neither of the two actions is clickable. I'm on samsung s10 And I've had the problem since this version:
https://vivaldi.com/blog/android/android-6-7-3327-4/
I don't know how to put a screenshot here
Edit:And that's how it is with all the logins on the site I've tried
The problem with crash on start is solved. Many thanks for the fast solution.
mf
@erebus: It works again thank you