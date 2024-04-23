Small list of various features
@uyx
Hi and welcome to the forum.
This are 7 requests in one thread, the Vivaldi team can only accept one request per thread.
I need 2. but not the other 6, how should I vote for the one I need?
The Vivaldi team don't want/cant change the Chromium source code as little as possible.
To maintain 7 OS is already a huge workload.
Some of your requests are already requested, search for feature requests:
https://lonmcgregor.github.io/VivaldiFeatureRequests/#tag=&req=&minscore=0&tagsEnabled=
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin okay I will create separated request then thanks
@mib2berlin can I ask you which ones would you actually need?
mib2berlin
@uyx
To be honest, I don't need any of the requests but I use mobile devices not as production devices, only when I use public transport or something.
User scripts are requested already iirc, for example.
Cheers, mib
EDIT: Ah, I see you found some requests.
Tagged as PIPELINE meant, the Vivaldi team have it on the to do list.
IN PROGRESS meant they actively work on it.
@mib2berlin yeah it was. my bad for not searching before
@uyx
I have edit my post with some information.
@mib2berlin should I delete this thread I think?
@uyx
Only a moderator can, flag your post for delete with the 3 dot menu.
@mib2berlin thanks
