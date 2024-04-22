Criterion Channel streaming movies do not have clickable "jump forward" and "jump back" symbols to move to 10 seconds before or after the current point in the movie being watched. Instead, one uses the forward-arrow key (jump forward) or the back-arrow key.

These keys work fine in Opera (also based on the Chromium engine) but do not work at all on Vivaldi. It would be helpful if those arrow keys did work in Vivaldi.

The workaround is that I watch Criterion Channel movies on Opera, but I thought I should report the problem. Hope it can be fixed.